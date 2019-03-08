Specialized mountain bike stolen as homes are targeted

A mountain bike was stolen and thieves attempted to break into a shed as two homes were targeted in the same street.

Police are seeking information after two crimes were reported in Seago Street in Lowestoft over the weekend.

The red Specialized mountain bike was stolen after burglars climbed over a fence and entered the back garden.

The theft happened between 1pm on Saturday, June 8 and 8am on Sunday, June 9.

Police said that, in the same street, during a similar timeframe of between noon on Saturday and 8am on Sunday, June 9, access was also gained to another back garden after climbing over a fence.

And despite locks being removed from a shed, nothing was stolen.

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/32958/19 or 37/32960/19.