Breaking
Homes evacuated after suspicious package found in King's Lynn
- Credit: Sarah Hussain
Homes have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found at an address in King's Lynn.
Police are currently at the scene at Bently Court, off Fernlea Road.
People living in nearby properties have been evacuated and a part of Winston Churchill Road has been closed.
Officers were called shortly before 6am this morning (Monday, June 6), following reports a man had been seen in the street with a saw making threats.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to King's Lynn police station where he remains in custody.
After searching his address, police discovered a suspicious package and around 20 nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been called and are on scene to assess the package.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.