Homes evacuated after suspicious package found in King's Lynn

A bomb disposal unit has been called to Bentley Court near Winston Churchill Road in King's Lynn after a suspicious package was found at a property

Homes have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found at an address in King's Lynn.

Police are currently at the scene at Bently Court, off Fernlea Road.

Police were called to Bently Court in King's Lynn at 6am on Monday, after reports a man had been seen in the street threatening people with a saw

People living in nearby properties have been evacuated and a part of Winston Churchill Road has been closed.

Officers were called shortly before 6am this morning (Monday, June 6), following reports a man had been seen in the street with a saw making threats.

A suspicious package was found at a property in Bently Court, King's Lynn - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to King's Lynn police station where he remains in custody.

After searching his address, police discovered a suspicious package and around 20 nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

A part of Winston Churchill Road in King's Lynn was closed off following the discovery - Credit: Sarah Hussain

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been called and are on scene to assess the package.

