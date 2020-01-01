Man befriended victim then stole watch worth £6,000 and his car

A former homeless man stole a car and a sentimental watch worth £6,000 from a man he had met down the pub, a court has heard.

Daniel Grix, 42, had been homeless at the time he met his victim down the pub.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Grix was invited back to the victim's house at St Augustine's Street in Norwich and had stayed a couple of nights.

But Philip Farr, prosecuting, said the victim came back after having a few drinks in late October 2018 he realised his home had been broken into and items had been taken.

They included a jacket worth about £200 and a sentimental pocket watch and chain, worth about £6,000, which has never been recovered.

Also taken were keys to his Saab car which was also stolen and a bank card which was later used in newsagents, a fast food outlet and petrol station.

The victim later discovered the car, with false number plates on it.

Grix was picked up by police after he was caught on CCTV using the stolen card.

The court heard Grix told officers he knew the victim and had been to his address by agreement.

He said he had been given the victim's bank card and told he could "spend whatever he wanted" on it.

He denied burglary or taking the car but admitted he had sat in it, including in the driver's seat.

Grix went onto tell police the victim might have gone onto make these allegations as he had been "scorned" by him.

Grix, of Chapel Lane, Foulsham, near Dereham, appeared in court on Wednesday (January 22) when he admitted burglary between October 26 and October 29 2018.

He also admitted theft of the car and the fraud offences.

Grix also admitted a further offence of a breach of his bail after he failed to attend court for a hearing in relation to a different matter on August 30 last year.

He said it came after he himself had been stabbed and was receiving treatment.

Grix, who has 39 previous convictions for 105 offences, including burglary, was jailed for a total of 40 months by Judge Stephen Holt who said the victim had taken him in but he repaid that by taking his property.

Jacqui Appleton, for Grix had been living a "chaotic lifestyle" at the time of the offences was homeless, had been drinking and "succumbed to temptation".