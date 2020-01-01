Search

Advanced search

Man befriended victim then stole watch worth £6,000 and his car

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 23 January 2020

Daniel Grix. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Daniel Grix. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A former homeless man stole a car and a sentimental watch worth £6,000 from a man he had met down the pub, a court has heard.

Daniel Grix, 42, had been homeless at the time he met his victim down the pub.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Grix was invited back to the victim's house at St Augustine's Street in Norwich and had stayed a couple of nights.

But Philip Farr, prosecuting, said the victim came back after having a few drinks in late October 2018 he realised his home had been broken into and items had been taken.

They included a jacket worth about £200 and a sentimental pocket watch and chain, worth about £6,000, which has never been recovered.

Also taken were keys to his Saab car which was also stolen and a bank card which was later used in newsagents, a fast food outlet and petrol station.

The victim later discovered the car, with false number plates on it.

Grix was picked up by police after he was caught on CCTV using the stolen card.

The court heard Grix told officers he knew the victim and had been to his address by agreement.

He said he had been given the victim's bank card and told he could "spend whatever he wanted" on it.

He denied burglary or taking the car but admitted he had sat in it, including in the driver's seat.

Grix went onto tell police the victim might have gone onto make these allegations as he had been "scorned" by him.

Grix, of Chapel Lane, Foulsham, near Dereham, appeared in court on Wednesday (January 22) when he admitted burglary between October 26 and October 29 2018.

He also admitted theft of the car and the fraud offences.

Grix also admitted a further offence of a breach of his bail after he failed to attend court for a hearing in relation to a different matter on August 30 last year.

He said it came after he himself had been stabbed and was receiving treatment.

Grix, who has 39 previous convictions for 105 offences, including burglary, was jailed for a total of 40 months by Judge Stephen Holt who said the victim had taken him in but he repaid that by taking his property.

Jacqui Appleton, for Grix had been living a "chaotic lifestyle" at the time of the offences was homeless, had been drinking and "succumbed to temptation".

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delays on A47 after truck plunges into ditch

A truck left the road on the A47 Acle Straight ending up in a ditch. Recovery is likely to cause disruption on the single-carriageway stretch Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Could a safe room for users be the solution to city’s drug ‘crisis’?

A city councillor has said a safe room for drug users could help solve a 'crisis' in the city. Staged photo depicting heroin use Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Drug dealer jumped from window to try to escape police

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists