Homeless man caught drink-driving in his temporary home - a Jaguar X-type

Charles Dunnett was caught drink-driving in a Jaguar X-type. Photo: Archive Jaguar

A homeless man was caught more than three times the drink-drive limit while at the wheel of his temporary home - a Jaguar X-type.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charles Dunnett, who has hearing problems, has been banned from driving after being found by police at the wheel of the car that he was living in.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the 49-year-old had to be woken up after being found in the Jaguar with the keys in the ignition and engine running on Scania Way, King’s Lynn.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said he was found to have 124mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg.

Dunnett was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit on April 21 this year.

He was found guilty of the offence in his absence and appeared at court, via videolink from King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre (PIC), on Wednesday.

The court heard that Dunnett, now of Coulton Close, Lynn, had a previous conviction for drink driving and was due to face trial in Peterborough next month for a similar matter in the Cambridge area.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating for Dunnett, said: “At the time he was homeless. He was living in this vehicle and pulled over and when the police came to see him there was an empty bottle of vodka in the car.”

Mr Taunton said at the time his client was “fed up with life” and was “looking for an answer in the form of a bottle, unfortunately”.

But since then he said things had moved on for Dunnett who had now found accommodation.

Mr Taunton said his client suffered from acute deafness and had had five operations on his ears to date and more surgery to come.

Dunnett was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.