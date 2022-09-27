News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jewellery and cash stolen in house burglary

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:25 AM September 27, 2022
xxx_churchstreet_westonlongville_sep22

The house burgled was on Church Street in Weston Longville - Credit: Google

Cash and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Norfolk during a burglary. 

The incident happened in Weston Longville on Thursday, September 15, between 1pm and 4pm.

Offenders entered a property in Church Street through an insecure window.

Police would now like to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of Church Street between 1pm and 4pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Carensa Smith on 101 or by emailing carensa.smith@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/72134/22.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

