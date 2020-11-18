Injured man ‘de-arrested’ while eight suspects bailed after village brawl

Nine people have been arrested Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Eight suspects who were arrested after a man was attacked with a knife and another hit on the head with a baseball bat have been bailed.

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Police were called to Orchard Valley in Holton, near Halesworth, at around 10.20pm on Monday night, November 16, following reports of a fight involving several people.

A ninth man, a 46-year-old, who was also arrested on suspicion of assualt causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray, remains in hospital and has been “de-arrested”, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.

The man will be formally questioned at a later date.

The remaining eight people taken into police custody for questioning have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Orchard Valley where the incident took place Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Orchard Valley where the incident took place Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

This includes four men, aged 26, 23, 21 and 18, a 24-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, who were all arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily-harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

All six have been bailed until Friday, December 11.

A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, who were both arrested on suspicion of affray, have both been bailed until Monday, December 14.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “One group of suspects is reported to have travelled to the address in a people carrier, some of who were brandishing weapons including baseball bats.

Forensic officers were in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Forensic officers were in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“A fight has then ensued outside a house in the street, during which one man was struck to the head with a baseball bat and another sustained knife wounds to his arms.

“Officers arrived in the village shortly after being called and located a suspect vehicle and another car which was believed to be linked to this incident.

“They also began making enquiries at the scene of the incident in Orchard Valley.”

Detectives have linked the incident to a report of an earlier altercation on Monday evening in Blythburgh at around 6pm, where two teenage boys are alleged to have had a fight.

Following the incident, Inspector Mark Jackson, local policing commander for Halesworth, reassured residents, saying: “We understand that an incident of this nature may cause some concern in a small village like Holton, but I would like to reassure local residents that we believe this to be entirely contained to the parties involved and, as such there is no threat to the wider community.”

A number of residents had been unaware of the incident, which took place while many slept nearby, until seeing police officers at the scene early on Tuesday morning.

One nearby resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I heard sirens in the middle of the night when I was walking the dog.

“It’s all a bit of a shock.

“This is a very quiet, lovely, nice area and I never would’ve thought this would happen.

“I haven’t been here long but everyone I met since I moved has been so nice and friendly.”

Anyone with information about the incidents, including any potential witnesses, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 66620/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.