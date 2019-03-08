Search

Woman fined after supplying drugs to friends

PUBLISHED: 13:24 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 22 October 2019

Chelsea Godden from Holt has been fined at Norwich Magistrates' Court for supplying cannabis to friends. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A woman who pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis to friends has been fined £110.

Chelsea Godden, 28, of Edinburgh Road, Holt, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class B drug between July 29 and September 3 when she appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how Godden was arrested after police received information during an unrelated incident.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said: "In interview [Godden] made full admission to supplying cannabis to other people but no money is ever exchanged."

Mitigating, Rob New said: "What [Godden] says is really only a case that can come from the mouth of [Godden], she says that this is group of friends who keep their own recreational use going, her own social supply, without there being any exchange of money."

Godden was ordered to pay a fine of £110, a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £85.

