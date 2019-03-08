Search

Man ‘high on drink or drugs’ when downloading 3,500 child porn images

PUBLISHED: 11:18 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 11 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A 26-year-old North Norfolk man claimed he downloaded thousands of indecent images of children while high on drugs or drinking, a court heard.

Sam Neale, was found to have downloaded more than 3,500 images of children when police raided an address in Holt, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Neale admitted downloading the images and also possessing one extreme pornographic image.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Neale told police in interview that he was high on drugs or had been drinking when he downloaded the material.

David Stewart, for Neale, who was of previous good character, said he made frank admissions to police.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an eight month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to attend a course to prevent  him re-offending. He was  also placed on the sex offender’s register. Judge Bate told him: “These are serious offences.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

