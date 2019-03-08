Man ‘high on drink or drugs’ when downloading 3,500 child porn images

A 26-year-old North Norfolk man claimed he downloaded thousands of indecent images of children while high on drugs or drinking, a court heard.

Sam Neale, was found to have downloaded more than 3,500 images of children when police raided an address in Holt, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Neale admitted downloading the images and also possessing one extreme pornographic image.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Neale told police in interview that he was high on drugs or had been drinking when he downloaded the material.

David Stewart, for Neale, who was of previous good character, said he made frank admissions to police.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an eight month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to attend a course to prevent him re-offending. He was also placed on the sex offender’s register. Judge Bate told him: “These are serious offences.”