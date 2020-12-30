Search

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

PUBLISHED: 16:38 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 30 December 2019

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Archant

A young couple were left terrified after a gang of hooded people tried to kick down their front door.

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

The couple were at their Hollingsworth Road home, in Lowestoft, in the early hours of Sunday morning when several loud bangs were heard from outside.

After rushing to the commotion, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were faced with two men and two women attempting to force open the door to their home. They immediately phoned police.

The woman, 21, said: "We immediately jumped up and barricaded ourselves in our bedroom.

"We are a young couple, but we thought they might be armed.

"We live above a shop, but we knew it couldn't have been the staff because of the force they were using.

"The first two tried to kick the door down, but then they left and the other two tried. They could hear us screaming and they must have told them the door wasn't for the shop, so you do worry what their intentions were.

"We were screaming and crying on the phone to police. People don't understand until it has happened to them. It is easy to say this or that, but when it happens it is different."

It is not known whether the offenders were armed.

The incident was captured on CCTV, with one woman heard saying: "It's not even the shop" after a man runs and jumps at the door.

The woman's partner, 24, said: "The door was rattling. We don't know their ages. They saw we had a camera so they put their hoods up and their faces aren't fully shown, but it probably wasn't planned so they might be wearing their everyday coats which someone might recognise, and one of the women looks like they have red or ginger hair.

"They couldn't have been children from the amount of force they were using. The police came straight away and searched the area."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed officers had been called to Hollingsworth Road at around 1.20am on Sunday, December 29.

They said: "The suspects have not managed to gain access to the property and nothing was stolen."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact officers on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

