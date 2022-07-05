Holkham beach rave set-up disrupted by police

Three men were arrested at Holkham beach when police disrupted the set-up of a rave - Credit: Ian Burt

Three people have been arrested when police disrupted the set-up of a rave in north Norfolk.

Police were called to Holkham beach at 7pm on Saturday, July 2, after reports of people setting up music equipment on the nature reserve's sand dunes.

Officers arrived to disrupt the set-up and seized large amounts of sound equipment including mixing decks, generators, amps and speakers.

One 20-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.