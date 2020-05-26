Video

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted Archant

A ‘lockdown party’ held in Norfolk village has sparked irritation from neighbours - and a visit from the police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The gathering took place at a house in Pinewood Drive, Horning, on the evening of Saturday, May 24. Loud music and a group of people singing songs such as Katy Perry’s Firework could be heard across the neighbourhood.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the property was a short-term let, and the people staying there had been due to leave on Sunday.

The police said: “Officers were called to an address in Pinewood Drive in Horning at 9.15pm on Sunday, May 24 following reports of a gathering at the location. Officers attended and gave words of advice to the occupants.”

MORE: Dominic Cummings ‘undermined’ government’s Stay At Home message, says Norfolk Conservative MP

Visiting friends at a private address is still banned under the coronavirus lockdown rules, as is staying at short-term lets.

A nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, described the revellers’ behaviour as “appalling”.

He said: “We were concerned that it was a holiday let and people were having a lockdown party.

“This is quite an elderly village. As a community we’ve really come together during this time to look after our vulnerable so to see outsiders come in and do this is just appalling.

“I appreciate we may be about to see the rules change but they haven’t changed yet, and you can’t stay over.

“It’s sad to see people act like they’re above the regulations - I don’t think these people acted with integrity or within the law.”

MORE: Strange days indeed: How we’ve looked in lockdown...