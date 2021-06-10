Solar panels and generator stolen from stables

Published: 2:54 PM June 10, 2021

Solar panels were among the items stolen in Hockwold, near Thetford. - Credit: Colin Finch

More than £1,300 worth of electrical equipment was stolen in a burglary at some stables.

It happened in Hockwold, west of Thetford, some time between 4pm on Monday, June 7, and the same time the following day.

An electrical generator, solar panels and batteries were taken from stables next to a home in Cowle's Drove.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the that 24-hour period.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lee Beckham in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39989/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.