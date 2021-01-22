Police still at scene of daylight knife attack
A man remains in hospital and police are still at the scene after he was stabbed in the arms and legs in Norwich.
Police were called to an address in Goldwell Road, near Southwell Road in Norwich following reports a man had been stabbed and had wounds to his arms and legs.
Officers were called at about 2.45pm on Thursday, January 21 and it was subsequently discovered the victim was stabbed at about 2.20pm in Hobart Lane.
The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).
A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed he remained in hospital although his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
Officers yesterday attended an address in the Trafalgar Street area of the city and arrested six people in connection with the incident.
All six - four men and two women - were taken into custody to be questioned.
A police spokesman said all six remain in custody at this time.
On Friday (January 22) morning a police car was at the scene in Hobart Lane, while in nearby Southwell Road a police forensic van and police car were in attendance.
There was also a police forensic van in Trafalgar Street.
Detective Sergeant Ian Fuller said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation but one line of enquiry is that those involved may be known to each other.
"Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident and I would encourage anyone with information to contact police.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the Hobart Lane area at around the time of the incident, should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 253 of Thursday 21 January 2021.