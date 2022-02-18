News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prisoner made obscene and violent calls to Norfolk woman

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2022
HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

HMP Wayland Prison - Credit: Ian Burt

A woman was left in fear for her safety after being bombarded with sexually explicit calls from an inmate at a Norfolk prison. 

After she rebuffed his advances the woman, who lives in Thetford, was violently threatened by the HMP Wayland prisoner who said he knew where she lived.

Faisal Hussain, 24, from Stantonbury, near Milton Keynes, also threatened to hurt the woman’s son who was his former cellmate.  

Hussain pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates Court to harassment with violence and sending threatening messages in July last year.

In a victim statement read out in court the woman said: “When I found out that he had been released from prison I felt very scared that he would find and turn up at my address.”

In police interviews Hussain claimed he had been high on spice and had no recollection of making the calls. 

Magistrates adjourned his case for pre-sentence reports and imposed bail with the condition he not contact the woman. 
 

