Prisoners steal knives left unattended by workmen at Norfolk jail

01 February, 2019 - 09:20
HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Three knives were stolen by prisoners after they were left unattended by workmen at a secure jail.

The blades were taken at HMP Wayland, a category C prison in Norfolk with a capacity of 1,017 inmates, on Wednesday (January 30).

They were recovered in less than five hours after contractors reported them missing.

HMP Wayland, whose previous inmates include Reggie Kray and Westminster Bridge terrorist Khalid Masood, was reportedly put on lockdown while officers searched for the knives.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “These items were quickly recovered and prisoners engaging in this kind of behaviour can expect punishment.

“The prison will be reminding its contractors of the importance of securing their equipment.”

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Pub closes less than a year after opening

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

