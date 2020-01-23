Search

Advanced search

X-ray machines to be installed in Norwich prison

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 January 2020

State-of-the-art body scanners are being installed at Norwich prison in a bid to crackdown on contraband being smuggled into the jail. Picture: Ministry of Justice

State-of-the-art body scanners are being installed at Norwich prison in a bid to crackdown on contraband being smuggled into the jail. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Archant

State-of-the-art body scanners are being installed at Norwich Prison in a bid to crack down on contraband being smuggled into the jail.

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve AdamsNorwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

HMP Norwich, on Knox Road, is one of 16 "challenging" prisons across the country to receive tough new security measures as part of a major government project to reduce crime behind bars.

The X-ray machines, which have been specifically developed for the prison service, are able to produce instant images of inside the human body, revealing any internally concealed contraband, such as drugs, mobile phones or weapons.

The images produced by the scanners provide a level of detail not previously seen before in the prison service.

The first prisons to receive the cutting-edge technology all have high volumes of remand prisoners, who are deemed to pose the greatest risk of smuggling.

State-of-the-art body scanners are being installed at Norwich prison in a bid to crackdown on contraband being smuggled into the jail. Picture: Ministry of JusticeState-of-the-art body scanners are being installed at Norwich prison in a bid to crackdown on contraband being smuggled into the jail. Picture: Ministry of Justice

The X-ray scanners, which are costing £28m to install across the prison system, are being funded by a £100m government funding package designed to boost security in prisons.

The investment will fund new measures to tackle drugs and violence in prisons, including X-ray baggage scanners and metal detection equipment, phone-blocking technology and a new digital forensics facility.

You may also want to watch:

Gary Monaghan, prison group director for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, said: "New X-ray body scanners will be a vital part of our drive to reduce drug addiction and tackle the criminals trafficking them into our jails.

"Reducing the supply of drugs will help to cut violence and enable us to create a safer environment for both staff and prisoners, allowing us to focus on rehabilitative and education work."

Lucy Frazer QC, minister for prisons and probation, said: "New technology is a vital part of our efforts to stop those determined to wreak havoc in our jails.

"These scanners will help to stem the flow of contraband into jails and allow officers to focus on rehabilitation.

"We're investing £2.75bn to transform our prisons, creating 10,000 additional modern places, and stepping up security to cut crime and better protect the public."

The installation at HMP Norwich will begin in spring 2020, with all scanners expected to be in place by the summer.

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Anger at 10.30pm start for noisy roadworks

Late night workers on Thunder Lane in Norwich. Pic: Submitted

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Eat less meat and plant more trees to help combat climate change, says report

Cattle and sheep numbers may need to reduce by 10pc by 2050 to help the countryside reach emissions targets, says a new climate report. Picture: Matthew Usher.

42pc rise in emergency hospital admissions for dementia patients

The number of emergency hospital admissions for people in Norfolk with dementia has increased by more than 40pc in five years, a new report has found. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men found hiding in cupboard by police

Police attended Philadelphia Lane to check on a vulnerable man but found two men in a cupboard, one who had breached a court order. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists