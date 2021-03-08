Hunt continues for hit-and-run driver who left cyclist with head injuries

Published: 6:00 AM March 8, 2021

Investigations are continuing after a woman was knocked off her bike by a hit-and-run driver and left with head injuries.

A woman cyclist was knocked off her bike following a hit and run collision on Lime Avenue in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft around 9.15pm on Friday, February 12.

Police said a white vehicle clipped the back wheel of a bicycle in Lime Avenue, directly outside the Persimmon Homes site office, and failed to stop.

At the time, a police spokesman said: "A woman was riding a bicycle from the direction of Sands Lane, when a white vehicle clipped the bike’s rear wheel from behind and caused the cyclist to fall off and hit her head.

"The cyclist attended hospital to be checked over the following day after feeling unwell, but did not sustain any serious injuries."

With officers still trying to trace the vehicle involved, which failed to stop following the collision, witnesses are also being sought.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Call Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 179 of February 12 or email Christopher.Pallett@suffolk.pnn.police.uk