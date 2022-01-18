Historic Royal Mail post boxes stolen in west Norfolk

Police are appealing for witnesses after two historic post boxes were stolen in West Norfolk - Credit: PA

Two historic Royal Mail post boxes have been stolen in west Norfolk.

One was stolen from Well Hall Lane in Ashwicken and another from High Street in Thornham between January 1 and January 15 2022.

The post boxes have the Royal Cypher 'GR' on them and it is thought they have been stolen to be sold online.

Police believe the thefts are linked to an incident in Ructon Holme in which a post box was stolen from Thorpland Lane between 8.30am and 2pm on Tuesday, December 21.

Norfolk police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the thefts or who know the whereabouts of the stolen post boxes.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amy Chalcraft in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/3678/22. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

