Gang followed woman for 100 miles to steal Rolex watch, court hears

Published: 6:00 AM March 16, 2021

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk woman targeted by a robbery gang for her Rolex watch made a heartfelt plea for her stolen property to be returned.

Gang members followed the victim, in her 50s, for more than 100 miles from London before she was mugged when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar.

The victim was pinned down and her watch, and jewellery stolen before they drove off in her Mercedes car.

The victim said among the items taken were jewellery which belonged to her late mother and letters and notes from her late mother-in-law.

In an impact statement, read aloud at Norwich Crown Court, she said some items would mean nothing to the robbers but were irreplaceable to her.

She said it would mean the world if items could be returned.

The victim said she worked hard all her life and the stolen jewellery was left to her by her mother, who recently died.

She added: "They got away with everything that meant so much."

The victim also told how the robbery left her feeling fearful and anxious and had taken away her peace of mind.

Freddie Aguis, 29, from Hackney, London, John Weaver, 35, from Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 30, of no fixed address, admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13, 2019.

Aguis and Johnson have admitted two further robberies involving Rolex watches and all three appeared at a hearing on Monday.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said in the Norfolk robbery the victim was grabbed from behind while getting into her car and a gloved hand placed over her mouth before she was taken to the ground.

She called out for help but was told to shut up and rings were pulled from her fingers and her Rolex snatched. They stole her Mercedes car and left her on the ground.

A few days later Aguis and Johnson were involved in a London robbery when the victim was struck by a car and chased down before having his £15,000 Rolex stolen.

In the third robbery, the victim was followed from London back to his Worcester home and he was beaten with a baseball bat and made to hand over his £20,000 Rolex.

The three are due to be sentenced on Tuesday and Judge Katharine Moore asked they reflect on the Norfolk victim's plea for the return of items.