Search

Advanced search

Two men charged over robbery of Mercedes and jewellery from woman have hearing adjourned

PUBLISHED: 13:34 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 13 January 2020

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Two men accused of robbing a woman in Hingham had a further hearing before their trial gets underway next month.

Freddie Aguis, 27, of Penhurst Road, in Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, have denied robbing the woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery on March 13, last year.

The incident happened about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street, and the woman, in her 50s was said to have suffered hand and head injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson appeared at Norwich Crown Court but Aguis did not come to court.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron prosecuting said the trial of the two men was due to start on February 24 and he said it was expected to last about two weeks.

Dominic Bell appeared for Aguis and Glenn Harris appeared for Johnson at the short hearing.

Judge Shaw remanded both men in custody until trial.

Most Read

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-million pound offer made on site of former-private school

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

FARKE: How City’s hottest talent is handling mega money transfer talk

Norwich City duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons continue to be touted with some of the biggest clubs in the world Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Clive Lewis quits Labour leadership race

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, has pulled out of the Labour leadership race. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists