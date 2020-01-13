Two men charged over robbery of Mercedes and jewellery from woman have hearing adjourned

Two men accused of robbing a woman in Hingham had a further hearing before their trial gets underway next month.

Freddie Aguis, 27, of Penhurst Road, in Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, have denied robbing the woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery on March 13, last year.

The incident happened about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street, and the woman, in her 50s was said to have suffered hand and head injuries.

Johnson appeared at Norwich Crown Court but Aguis did not come to court.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron prosecuting said the trial of the two men was due to start on February 24 and he said it was expected to last about two weeks.

Dominic Bell appeared for Aguis and Glenn Harris appeared for Johnson at the short hearing.

Judge Shaw remanded both men in custody until trial.