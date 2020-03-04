Search

Sentencing of violent gang delayed after defence team self-isolates over coronavirus concerns

PUBLISHED: 16:06 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 04 March 2020

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Sentencing of members of a violent gang who mugged victims for their Rolex watches was adjourned after two of their defence team were advised to self isolate over coronavirus concerns.

Freddie Aguis, 27, from Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, were due to be sentenced along with John Weaver, 33, also from Hackney, London, for robbing a woman outside Hingham Fish Bar after following her from London back to her home on March 13 last year.

However the case was adjourned on Wednesday after Norwich Crown Court heard two members of the London-based defence teams for Aguis and Johnson were advised to self-isolate.

Judge Katharine Moore said: "Counsel were unable to attend having accepted advice to self-isolate as a precaution. It is not thought to be any particular cause for concern."

The case has now been adjourned until Thursday, March 26, when it will also be decided what role in the robbery each of the three defendants played.

Judge Moore also ordered pre-sentence reports on all three defendants.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

