Gang of Rolex robbers have case adjourned
PUBLISHED: 06:05 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:05 24 November 2020
Three members of a gang of Rolex robbers, who followed a Norfolk woman for more than 100 miles before carrying out a violent mugging, had their case adjourned.
The victim, in her 50s was attacked when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar, unaware the gang had followed her from London along the A11 after targeting her valuable Rolex watch, Norwich Crown Court was told.
Freddie Aguis, 28, from Hackney, London, John Weaver, 34, from Hackney, London and Shane Johnson, 29, of no fixed address, have admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13, last year.
Aguis and Johnson admitted a further two robberies involving Rolex watches.
The three were due to be sentenced on Monday, but the hearing had to be adjourned to a later date as Johnson could not attend the hearing.
No new date has been fixed.
