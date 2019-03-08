Search

Advanced search

Inquest into the death of pensioner adjourned while court case can take place

PUBLISHED: 15:09 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 09 October 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of an elderly woman, whose death is being treated as murder, has been adjourned.

Hilda Hubbard, 76, who was known as Frances, died in her home in Brooke on September 23 last year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination later found that she had died as the result of multiple stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

Following her death, her husband Michael Hubbard was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 82-year-old has since been charged with her murder.

He has been deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury at Norwich Crown Court will need to decide whether he killed his wife. The case is due to come to court in December.

At an pre-inquest review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Johanna Thompson adjourned the inquest until January 2020, to allow for the court case to take place.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

From scandal-hit site to the UK’s best new building - Norwich council homes win Stirling Prize

Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Pic: Tim Crocker.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Giant ‘Herring of the East’ sculpture bid for A47 roundabout

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

‘Totally devastated’ - Neighbours rally behind woman whose home was ravaged by fire

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the urban myths around City boss

Alex Tettey's Premier League experience could be invaluable for Norwich City in the weeks ahead Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Neighbour tells jury how he helped disarm attempted murder suspect

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists