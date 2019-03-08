Inquest into the death of pensioner adjourned while court case can take place

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of an elderly woman, whose death is being treated as murder, has been adjourned.

Hilda Hubbard, 76, who was known as Frances, died in her home in Brooke on September 23 last year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination later found that she had died as the result of multiple stab wounds.

Following her death, her husband Michael Hubbard was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 82-year-old has since been charged with her murder.

He has been deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury at Norwich Crown Court will need to decide whether he killed his wife. The case is due to come to court in December.

At an pre-inquest review held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Johanna Thompson adjourned the inquest until January 2020, to allow for the court case to take place.