Road safety campaign highlights cyclist and pedestrian dangers

Dangers facing cyclists on roads are highlighted in new safety camapign - Credit: Getty Images

New driving laws are being highlighted in a new campaign aimed at improving road safety for those most at risk.

The ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign promotes recent changes to the Highway Code, improving road safety for people walking, cycling and horse riding.

‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign advice - Credit: Department for Transport

The changes include clarifying cycle positioning, emphasising the priority at junctions for pedestrians and cyclists, and guidance on safe passing distances and speeds when overtaking.

The campaign launched this week also promotes new advice for people opening car doors using the so-called ‘Dutch reach’ technique which prevents blind spots by opening the door with the hand furthest from the handle.

‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign advice - Credit: Department for Transport

Each year, over 700 cyclists are injured and two are killed by car doors, according to government stats.

Mary Williams, of road safety charity Brake, said: “The Highway Code’s new hierarchy of road users is a vital step forwards that everyone can help promote, particularly to drivers, to prevent tragedies on roads.”