Drug dealers jailed after police operation

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Two heroin addicts who were arrested after a police operation in a Suffolk town have been giving jail terms totalling more than five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were arrested after police officers kept watch on flats in a building in High Street, Lowestoft, over a period of 15 days during the second half of last year and earlier this year. Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During their observations officers saw a number of people visiting the flats for short periods of time and when they stopped two of the visitors they were in possession of heroin, said Lori Tucker, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

Before the court are Alex Walsh, 43, and Nick Platten, 48, both of High Street, Lowestoft.

Walsh admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of methadone and cannabis and was jailed for 31 months.

Platten admitted offering to supply methadone and being concerned in the supply of heroin and was jailed for 32 months.

Steven Dyble for Walsh said his client was a long standing drug user with a "chronic" addiction.

Robert Pollington for Platten said his client had been a heroin user for 20 years.