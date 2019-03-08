'High risk' wanted man arrested following 'nasty assault'
PUBLISHED: 14:49 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 09 July 2019
Police have arrested a "high-risk" man in Norwich following an assault.
Norwich Police said on Twitter at around 2pm that the "high risk domestic perpetrator" - who was wanted by police - had been arrested.
Officers from Operation Moonshot, which aims to disrupt organised crime in Norfolk, were briefed on the man just an hour before he was arrested.
He remains in custody awaiting questioning for what police said on Twitter was a "nasty assault".
