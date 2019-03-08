Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'High risk' wanted man arrested following 'nasty assault'

PUBLISHED: 14:49 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 09 July 2019

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Police have arrested a "high-risk" man in Norwich following an assault.

Norwich Police said on Twitter at around 2pm that the "high risk domestic perpetrator" - who was wanted by police - had been arrested.

Officers from Operation Moonshot, which aims to disrupt organised crime in Norfolk, were briefed on the man just an hour before he was arrested.

He remains in custody awaiting questioning for what police said on Twitter was a "nasty assault".

Most Read

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tractor driver pulled over for texting behind the wheel

A tractor whcih was stopped by Norfolk Police after the driver was witness using a mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher

Breast cancer survivor finally enjoys £12,000 Carribean wedding

Harrison Bailey and Chloe Bailey on their wedding day. Picture: Chloe Bailey

More than 5,000 people expected at Norfolk music festival

Lexie Fields is performing at All Out Music Festival in Thetford. Picture: Lexie Fields

Final phase of major housing development in Norfolk market town promises 175 new homes

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists