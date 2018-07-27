New £450,000 fund launched to tackle hidden crime in Norfolk

Published: 11:07 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Victims of hidden crime and the vulnerable are set to benefit from a newly launched £450,000 fund.

Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green has launched the The Hidden Victims' Fund, which will run over three years, and will support pilot projects, preventative work and service delivery in a number of areas.

Hate crime, modern slavery, human trafficking, stalking and harassment are among the areas that will be targeted.

It will also try and improve areas where crime is under-reported, and where there are a lack of projects and services for the community.

Mr Green said: 'Supporting victims and reducing vulnerability in Norfolk is a main priority for me as PCC and is also a core aim of my Police and Crime Plan.

'This major fund aims to help prevent some of those 'hidden' crimes which are traditionally under-reported and, crucially, to support those who are victims of such crimes.

'Crimes such as modern slavery, stalking and harassment and hate crime for example, are often under-reported and we need to do more to support and encourage victims to come forward.

'This is a significant investment, but one which I believe is hugely important for Norfolk and I am proud to be able to make such a commitment.

'I would encourage organisations who meet the criteria to come forward and apply for funding and together we can work to make a real difference.'

The funding comes from the PCC's core commissioning budget.

Only registered charities, social enterprises, constituted community groups, Community Interest Groups (CIC's), can apply for the funding.

All projects must be carried out within Norfolk and all organisations must be able to demonstrate local delivery.

According to the PCC's criteria, applicants must clearly support the delivery of local policy and strategy addressing one or more of the target areas.

All projects will have to demonstrate levels of need, why these needs are currently unmet and the risk and harm to victims if project/service does not go ahead.

Applications will be managed through the national Bluelight EU Supply Portal.

For more on the porrtal, go to https://uk.eu-supply.comFull details and deadlines are also available on the Bluelight website.