Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A family gang dealt out a “really severe punishment-style beating” to a woman accused of having an affair with the partner of one of them, a court has heard.

Five people turned up at Natterers Road, Hethersett, “mob handed” to dish out the beating, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The court heard the victim of the assault was accused by one of the defendants, Michelle Gallagher, of having an affair with her partner.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said that at about 10pm on December 1 2017 the five got into a car and headed for Natterers Road.

Michelle Gallagher, 43, Rebecca Gallagher, 38, and Sally Smith, 36, were in the back while Andrew Gallagher, 39, and Stephen Gallagher, 18, were in the front.

Mr Durr said the group, who acted in a joint enterprise, set about the victim who fell to the floor after she was punched in the face and “curled up in a ball” to try and protect herself but received several punches and kicks to her head.

The victim was told to “stand up and fight” during the violence.

The court heard she did not seek medical attention following the fight and only went to the police the following day, on December 2, after she received a string of text messages from Michelle.

The court heard the attack was “absolutely no mistake” or no coincidence and happened after she received a call from Michelle Gallagher who had accused her of sleeping with her partner.

The victim denied this but Michelle Gallagher was not convinced and in essence said “I’m coming to see you”.

Mr Durr said they had “set about trying to give her a very serious and violent lesson”.

Michelle Gallagher, of Dereham Road, Norwich; Rebecca Gallagher, of Roundwell Park, Costessey; Stephen Gallagher, of Greenfield Park, Spooner Row, Wymondham; Sally Smith, of East Hills Road, Costessey and Andrew Gallagher, of Roundwell Park, Costessey have gone on trial accused of causing grievous bodily harm to the victim on December 1 2017.

They are also all accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

All five defendants have denied both charges.

The trial continues.