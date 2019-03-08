Man hid from neighbour in conservatory after death threats over garden drone flights

Simon Lloyd leaves Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting threatening behaviour to a neighbour who was flying a drone Picture: Peter Walsh Archant

A man hid in his conservatory after his neighbour threatened to kill him for flying a drone around his garden, a court has heard.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Simon Lloyd, of Back Lane, Hethersett, made several threats to kill the victim before knocking down some garden panels and causing £20-worth of damage.

She said the victim “took refuge” in his conservatory, locked the doors and called police.

Miss Bastock said Lloyd headbutted the conservatory doors and made more threats to kill.

Lloyd admitted using threatening words and behaviour with intent on September 1 when he appeared in court on Friday.

Simon Nicholls, for Lloyd, said he did not accept making threats to kill or headbutting the conservatory but admitted he “lost his temper”.

He said Lloyd lost his temper because the drone was being flown near to his house - and it had happened before. He called it the 21st century equivalent of someone “standing on a ladder and taking pictures over the fence”.

District Judge Richard Adkinson said Lloyd had “completely lost it and went far too far”.

He fined Lloyd £100, with £20 compensation for the fence, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.