London dealer admits possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court.

A man has admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply after police raided an address in Lawson Road, Norwich.

Hersi Ahmed, 23, from East London, was found with packages of heroin and cocaine with a street value of more than £1000, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Ahmed admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine on December 17, 2017.

Mark Roochove, prosecuting, said Ahmed was found at the Lawson Road address with the drugs.

“It was for street deals and the drugs were worth in excess of £1000.”

He said that Ahmed had no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Brian Kennedy for Ahmed, asked for reports and said: “He is a young man and has entered a guilty plea.”

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentence until Friday, March 15 for reports and told Ahmed: “These are serious offences.”

He granted Ahmed conditional bail and warned him he faced a prison sentence.