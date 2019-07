Heroin seized and two people arrested in Norwich drugs raid

Bowers Avenue in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

Heroin was seized and two people arrested after police raided a Norwich home.

Norwich police executed a drugs warrant at the home in Bowers Avenue in Mile Cross on Wednesday.

They tweeted that two people had been arrested for drug supply and a quantity of heroin was seized.