Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Hearts in mouths’ moment police faced down dangerous driver

06 January, 2019 - 19:00
A still image from video of Remigijus Katinas driving towards a police BMW on Boxing Day Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A still image from video of Remigijus Katinas driving towards a police BMW on Boxing Day Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Four Suffolk police officers have been commended for bringing an end to the journey of a dangerous driver on the wrong carriageway of the A14.

Officers used tactical contact to stop Remigijus Katinas before he reached a road block Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYOfficers used tactical contact to stop Remigijus Katinas before he reached a road block Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two armed response officers sat in darkness, waiting for the car as it headed west on the eastbound carriageway near Haughley in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The pair were responding to reports of a Volvo S40 travelling the wrong way, at up to 70mph.

After using ‘tactical contact’ to block its path and prevent an encounter with oncoming traffic, officers found Remigijus Katinas behind the wheel, smelling of alcohol and unable to stand up straight when ordered from the car – which had two torn tyres and damage all along one side, Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard.

Remigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14 Picture: ANDREW YOUNGRemigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14 Picture: ANDREW YOUNG

All of the officers involved in stopping the 46-year-old’s perilous journey have been put forward for a chief constable’s commendation.

Superintendent Matthew Rose, head of specialist operations for Norfolk and Suffolk, called their actions heroic.

“An initial call reported a car leaving the Beacon Hill service station at junction 51 and travelling the wrong way onto the roundabout,” he said.

The damaged car after it was stopped Picture: NSRAPTThe damaged car after it was stopped Picture: NSRAPT

“We then received calls about a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the carriageway.”

Supt Rose said officers from the roads and armed policing team were called to the A14 from Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

“The vehicle was tracked and then intercepted by officers who made deliberate contact in a BMW response vehicle,” he added.

Suffolk police superintendent Matt Rose Picture: MARK AMIESSuffolk police superintendent Matt Rose Picture: MARK AMIES

“We had another roads police officer behind, holding traffic, but the vehicle had to be stopped with tactical contact to protect the public. A fourth officer was in the opposite carriageway, giving commentary.

“Thankfully, it’s rare for someone to enter a carriageway in the wrong direction and carry on for that sort of distance without realising their mistake.”

Supt Rose was alarmed to see video of Katinas “barely able to stand” as he was led from the car.

“I imagine the officers’ hearts were in their mouths knowing that, out of the darkness, a car was approaching,” he said.

“Although the collision happened at a slow speed, initial reports suggested the car was travelling at up to 70mph.”

Katinas, of Mingay Road, Thetford, admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in December.

He now faces sentencing at crown court.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

Paddy Davitt verdict: Remember the Moxey era? No, good. But City have travelled many a mile since

Kenny McLean made a welcome return to the Norwich City first team after an injury-hit start to his Carrow Road career Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Vegan-friendly and zero-waste shop for Norwich

Graham Rutherford and Laura Colman, both 34, plan to open a zero-waste and vegan-friendly shop in Norwich.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists