Knife murder victim's mum admits drug dealing

Connor Barrett, 20, died after he was stabbed at a party in Hemsby. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A mother whose 20-year-old son was stabbed to death at a 21st birthday party has admitted her involvement in drug dealing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Niomi O'Donovan, 49, whose son Connor Barrett, 20, died almost six years ago after he was attacked at a private party at Hemsby, in Norfolk, was arrested following a police raid.

The raid on a home in Ordnance Road, Great Yarmouth, by the neighbourhood policing team was part of Operation Gravity, which aims to crackdown on crime linked to drug dealing and use.

O'Donovan, of Compass Tower, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday and admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs on June 21 2019.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports.

He told her he was adjourning the case until April 1 and said: 'See you back here in three weeks.'

O'Donovan's son Connor Barrett, from Great Yarmouth, died as a result of a fatal stab wound following a joint attack by two youths at a 21st birthday party at The Glebe, Hemsby, on May 10, 2014.

Mr Barrett had been the unofficial DJ at the birthday party but police were called out to attend following reports of a disturbance and Mr Barrett was found with serious injuries to his chest and back.

He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he had four stab wounds but died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest, which had pierced his lung.

Jesse Quaye, who was 18 at the time, and 15-year-old Ayomindy Bile were each sentenced to a minimum term of 15 years in custody.

Judge Holt, who was the trial judge, described it as a 'deeply tragic case' and said there were no winners.

He said that Mr Barrett was a much loved young man, who preferred to talk rather than resort to violence, while he said the evidence showed the two defendants were heavily into the knife-carrying culture.

Judge Holt also issued a warning about the danger of young men carrying knives and said: 'A decent and loving young man has had his life taken, leaving his family and friends devastated.'