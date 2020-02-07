Search

Advanced search

Drink-driver mounted kerb near city park with children in back seat

PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 07 February 2020

A woman has been banned for drink-driving at Catton Park. Photo: Bill Smith

A woman has been banned for drink-driving at Catton Park. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant

A drink-driver mounted a kerb on the wrong side of the road and almost hit a pedestrian - with two children in the back of her car.

Danielle Gibbs, of Yelverton Close in Hellesdon, was charged with drink-driving after she was seen driving erratically along Oak Lane in Old Catton on November 30 last year, close to Catton Park.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Friday how the 33-year-old had mounted the kerb in her Citreon Picasso as she drove near Catton Park, almost hitting a bystander. She then continued to drive along a grass verge before being met by police in the park's car park.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said: "On November 30 at around 1pm the individual was seen driving on the kerb on the wrong side of the road.

"There were two children in the back of the car. She then drove onto the grass on the kerb - again on the wrong side of the road - before pulling into Catton Park."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Cossey added that Gibbs had originally refused to supply a breath sample to police, but later did, giving a reading of 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - roughly three times the legal limit of 35mcg/100ml of breath.

At an earlier hearing, Gibbs had entered guilty pleas to two charges - driving a motor vehicle while above the limit for alcohol and being drunk in charge of a child under seven years old.

Annette Hall, mitigating, said Gibbs had been dealing with a "concoction of issues and significant distressing things" at the time of the offence.

She said: "This is a lady of previous good character who has never been in any trouble before. She entered guilty pleas to both matters at the first opportunity."

Gibbs was ordered to pay a £100 fine for the offences, along with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 in costs - £275 in total.

She was also banned from driving for two years, though this will be reduced by 24 weeks should she complete a drink-driving awareness course.

She was also given a 12-month community order.

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was amazing’ - Award-winning author visits children inspired by his book

Author SF Said visited Howard Junior School in King's Lynn to discuss his book- Varjack Paw with pupils. Picture: Howard Junior School.

Teens arrested over assault and theft as town bemoans loss of PCSOs

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Car stolen after keys taken during burglary

The Street in Billingford, where a car was stolen on January 28. Picture: GOOGLE STREET
Drive 24