Drink-driver mounted kerb near city park with children in back seat

A drink-driver mounted a kerb on the wrong side of the road and almost hit a pedestrian - with two children in the back of her car.

Danielle Gibbs, of Yelverton Close in Hellesdon, was charged with drink-driving after she was seen driving erratically along Oak Lane in Old Catton on November 30 last year, close to Catton Park.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Friday how the 33-year-old had mounted the kerb in her Citreon Picasso as she drove near Catton Park, almost hitting a bystander. She then continued to drive along a grass verge before being met by police in the park's car park.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said: "On November 30 at around 1pm the individual was seen driving on the kerb on the wrong side of the road.

"There were two children in the back of the car. She then drove onto the grass on the kerb - again on the wrong side of the road - before pulling into Catton Park."

Ms Cossey added that Gibbs had originally refused to supply a breath sample to police, but later did, giving a reading of 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - roughly three times the legal limit of 35mcg/100ml of breath.

At an earlier hearing, Gibbs had entered guilty pleas to two charges - driving a motor vehicle while above the limit for alcohol and being drunk in charge of a child under seven years old.

Annette Hall, mitigating, said Gibbs had been dealing with a "concoction of issues and significant distressing things" at the time of the offence.

She said: "This is a lady of previous good character who has never been in any trouble before. She entered guilty pleas to both matters at the first opportunity."

Gibbs was ordered to pay a £100 fine for the offences, along with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 in costs - £275 in total.

She was also banned from driving for two years, though this will be reduced by 24 weeks should she complete a drink-driving awareness course.

She was also given a 12-month community order.