Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. - Credit: Archant

The family of a popular Norwich athlete who was killed in a crash more than three years ago are to remember their son and brother who would have turned 48 this week.

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road, Swannington, near Reepham on June 7, 2018, in preparation for an iron man race in Italy when he was struck by a Nissan Navara.

Scene of fatal crash at Swannington where Sze-Ming Cheung was killed in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Although the driver of the Nissan was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving he was never charged with an offence.

Earlier this year police confirmed another motorist, 35, who had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous would have no further action taken against him due to insufficient evidence.

Mr Cheung's brothers', Jack and Dick, both 46, and mother Wai-Hing, 74, were left devastated by the decision and insist "the pain of getting no justice will live with us forever".

Jack Cheung (left) with Dick Cheung (right) and friend Annie Leung (centre) at Catton Parkrun in memory ofd Sze-Ming Cheung. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung - Credit: Archant

But this week the family, who run the Chung Hing Chinese restaurant in Hellesdon, hope to get together to remember Sze-Ming, who would have celebrated his 48th birthday on December 27.

Jack said: "It's nice to get together and just share memories of our brother.

"It still feels raw what's happened. It's one of those things we've had to learn to live with.

"We normally have a meal and a chat together and normally have a run on his birthday."

The event, during which they also remember their father Kam who died in 2002, has had to be delayed this year, after Dick needed to self-isolate due to having Covid symptoms.

But they still hope it will go ahead at the weekend.

Following Sze-Ming's death the brothers took up running to "keep his memory alive" and have taken part in several races, including the Norwich Half Marathon and Run Norwich events.

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske. - Credit: Archant

Jack added: "Time has been tough with the pandemic and avoiding catching Covid.

"In that time we always think about how our brother (Sze-Ming) has given us so many positives that keep us healthy, strong, fitter and ways of dealing with tragedies that we have learned to live with."