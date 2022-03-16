News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police warn of rise in heating oil theft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:57 PM March 16, 2022
Police are seeing a rise in the theft of heating oil across Norfolk.

With the price of fuel rising there has been an increase in the theft of heating oil in Norfolk. 

Police are warning the public of this rise and have issued advice on how to keep heating oil secure.

Static above-ground tanks, such as domestic tanks, are among the most at risk.

Thieves can syphon fuel from tanks within minutes and tanks that are not properly protected are very easy targets.

Norfolk Constabulary has the following advice to keep heating oil secure:

  • Keep your tank in a well-overlooked position – this will ensure thieves are more likely to be seen.
  • If your tank is close to your house make sure that it can be seen from your windows – this coupled with lighting will make it less of a target.
  • Security lights can help deter potential thieves. Low-level ‘dusk ‘til dawn’ lights positioned close to the tank should provide sufficient light to illuminate any suspicious activity.
  • Enclosing your tank in a building that can be secured is better still. It is important not to overlook the importance of ventilation.
  • If you have a gate, keep it closed and locked when you are out.
  • Make sure your perimeter fence is in good condition and is not easy to climb. Consider the use of trellis on top of any rear fencing to increase height.
  • Invest in a good quality lock. Close shackle padlocks are recommended as they offer better resistance to bolt croppers and other tools that thieves usually come equipped with.
  • Invest in an approved tank alarm.
  • Check your oil gauges regularly to alert you to any potential thefts and help investigations by narrowing crime times down.

If you see something suspicious or not quite right you can report it to Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101

