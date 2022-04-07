500 litres of heating oil stolen from home in west Norfok

Around 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a Walpole St Peter home. - Credit: PA

Around 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a home in Norfolk.

The oil tank was stolen after thieves broke into a home in Chalk Road in Walpole St Peter, near King's Lynn.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Friday, April 1, and 7am on Saturday, April 2.

Police are appealing for anyone living in the area with a Ring doorbell or CCTV footage to contact PC Andrew Whyte at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/24228/22.

Witnesses can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

