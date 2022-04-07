News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

500 litres of heating oil stolen from home in west Norfok

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:52 PM April 7, 2022
Cambridgeshire Police charged all seven boys with conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault

Around 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a Walpole St Peter home. - Credit: PA

Around 500 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a home in Norfolk. 

The oil tank was stolen after thieves broke into a home in Chalk Road in Walpole St Peter, near King's Lynn.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Friday, April 1, and 7am on Saturday, April 2.

Police are appealing for anyone living in the area with a Ring doorbell or CCTV footage to contact PC Andrew Whyte at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/24228/22.

Witnesses can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

John Travolta at Erpingham House, Norwich

'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. 

Norfolk Live News

From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Warren in Cromer, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Former UEA student Alex Springall who has been jailed after he was caught selling class A drugs on campus. 

UEA medical student sold drugs to help get through his studies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon