Driver, 82, 'shocked' to find motorcyclist lying on her bonnet following crash

PUBLISHED: 13:41 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 28 January 2020

The junction between North Quay and Rampart Road in Great Yarmouth where Heather Mather's car collided with a motorcyclist. Credit: Google.

The junction between North Quay and Rampart Road in Great Yarmouth where Heather Mather's car collided with a motorcyclist. Credit: Google.

An 82-year-old driver admitted driving in the wrong lane after hitting a motorcyclist and leaving him with serious leg injuries.

Heather Mather had been driving home after a night of bridge with friends when she was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist at North Quay, at the junction with Rampart Road in Great Yarmouth.

Emma Wright, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Mather had collided with the victim's motorcycle at about 10.30pm on June 27 last year.

She said he suffered "serious injuries to his right leg" as a result of the crash and would take about two years to get full mobility back.

Mather, of Estcourt Road, Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when she appeared in court on Tuesday (January 28).

Representing herself, Mather told magistrates it had been "very dark" and that she "did not see any lights or anything".

She said: "I was stopped and the next thing I can remember is a big bang.

"It was dark. A young lad landed on my bonnet. I didn't know it was a person at first. I got out and wondered where it had come from."

She added: "It was a shock to see him laying there".

She said she saw the motorbike in front of the car and asked if the motorcyclist was alright.

She said: "I was sat talking to him until the police came."

She added: "It was quite dark and I didn't see any lights or anything. I know I was in his lane so it was my fault."

Mather had her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

She was also fined £213, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile Graham Owen, 73, also appeared in court having been charged with driving without due care and attention.

It followed an incident at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn when a pedestrian was struck on a crossing at the hospital.

Miss Wright said the victim suffered a fractured left vertebrae and bruising to her thumb as a result of the crash on July 13 last year.

Owen, of Spalding, Lincolnshire, admitted driving without due care and attention on that date.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

He was also fined £147, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

