News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:30 AM September 22, 2022
Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father.

Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father. - Credit: Submitted

A mother has described her heartbreak after her son was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for attacking his father's killer.

Mikey Allsop was just 17 when - after seeing his father, Dean Allsop, being set upon by Jamie Crosbie - he ran to grab a machete and struck the killer with it in a bid to halt the assault on his dad.

Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

In the aftermath of the fatal attack on Mr Allsop, Mikey was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father.

Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father. - Credit: Submitted

Speaking ahead of Crosbie's sentencing for the murder of Mr Allsop on Wednesday, Mikey's mum, Louise Newell, 41, said it had been a "bit of a blur".

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Miss Newell had been in hospital being treated for serious injuries she had received herself in the attack when she found out her son had been arrested.

"I was having a lot of pain relief and was taken to hospital," she said.

"They wouldn't tell me what had happened to Mikey.

"I didn't find out till the next day that he had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"I was confused because I didn't see that part of it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash
  2. 2 Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch
  3. 3 Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate
  1. 4 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport
  2. 5 Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town
  3. 6 Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics
  4. 7 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  5. 8 Father who reversed over and killed daughter jailed for life
  6. 9 Norwich restaurant inundated with bookings after visit from renowned critic
  7. 10 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis

"He was trying to protect his father."

Camera footage of a panicked Mikey running into the garage after Crosbie had attacked his father was shown to the jury during the trial earlier this summer.


Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorp

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew in April last year - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Miss Newell said: "You could see the sheer panic in Mikey.

"You could see it wasn't a pre-mediated act - you could see him run in and run back out, it was just instinctive.

"They didn't tell me why they arrested him until they released him.

"He was told by the police in a cell that his father had passed away.

"He was only 17-years-old, he was alone, he was worried about me.

"It was just awful."

Asked what Mikey felt about having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack, Miss Newell said: "I think the grief from losing his father overwhelmed that completely.

"It was just heart-breaking for me."

Having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Mikey was questioned by detectives before being released under investigation while enquiries continued.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police later confirmed Mikey would not face any further charges following the incident.

Miss Newell said: "The relief when they revealed there would be no further action - it was just one less thing to worry about."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon