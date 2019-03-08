Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

PUBLISHED: 11:46 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 12 August 2019

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

A headteacher has been disqualified from driving despite arguing a ban could impact some of Norfolk's most "challenging" school children.

Keith Bates, who runs the highly-rated Eaton Hall Specialist Academy, was caught using his mobile phone as a sat-nav while driving in Gorleston last year.

The 48-year-old, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, already had six points on his licence for speeding at the time of the offence.

While Bates previously pleaded guilty, he returned to Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12, to argue exceptional hardship.

Giving evidence, Bates said: "Alongside running Eaton Hall, which in itself is a fair old task, the real impact of me losing my licence would be on the wider work we do.

"I am required, every couple of days, to attend meetings all over Norfolk in support of children who are experiencing challenges in school placements across the county."

Bates, who has been a headteacher for five years, said the school, at Pettus Road, Norwich, works with some of the "most challenging children in Norfolk".

It includes young people with social, emotional and mental health difficulties. The school was last year rated as "outstanding" by education watchdog Ofsted.

You may also want to watch:

Bates told magistrates that children had avoided permanent exclusion as a result of his work. He added that a "huge number" were also at risk of criminal exploitation.

Prosecutor Neal Carr said Bates was caught driving while using his mobile on Shrublands Way on September 27, 2018.

Bates said he was driving a company vehicle at the time and was on his way to support one of his pupils who was in a mainstream school.

However, he said he was not familiar with the school and was using his phone as a sat-nav for directions when he was stopped by police.

Bates said he could not use public transport or rely on someone else to drive him to do his job.

But he admitted he would not lose his position if he was disqualified.

"I would be able to run the school still," Bates said. "But my exceptional hardship would be about the wider impact with the children we work with."

Magistrates decided against granting exceptional hardship, and disqualified Bates from driving for six months.

He must also pay a total of £463 to the court.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Onel Hernandez tries his luck late on in Norwich City's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Decision due over £1.75m Tombland revamp, but concerns over safety for cyclists and buses

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists