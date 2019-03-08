Search

Woman used ex-boyfriend's credit card to siphon £9,000 from his account

PUBLISHED: 15:26 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 23 September 2019

Judge Anthony Bate, who warned Emma Duxbury that all options would be considered after giving her bail Photo: Sonya Brown

Judge Anthony Bate, who warned Emma Duxbury that all options would be considered after giving her bail Photo: Sonya Brown

A woman used her ex-boyfriend's credit card and siphoned up to £9,000 from his account.

At Norwich Crown Court on Monday, Emma Duxbury, 31, of Station Road, Heacham, admitted theft of the cash between January and June 2018.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that Duxbury had used the victim's credit card without his permission and said the Crown said the amount was £9,000 - but Duxbury disputed the figure and put the amount closer to £7,000.

Emma Reed, for Duxbury, said there was a written basis of plea and said that Duxbury had been a relationship with the victim and had access to his cards.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for sentence on October 28 and asked for pre-sentence reports.

He granted Duxbury bail but warned her that all options would be open to the court at the sentencing hearing.

