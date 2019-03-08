Driver caught at 124mph on A47 had just bought BMW 15 minutes earlier

A man was caught driving at more than 120mph in a BMW he had bought from a garage less than 15 minutes earlier, a court has heard.

Ryan Walter, 24, had previously admitted speeding after he was caught by police driving at 124mph on the A47 at Walpole Highway in a BMW at around 2.43pm on May 22 this year.

Walter, of Euximoor Drove, Christchurch, Wisbech, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 28) as a ban from driving was to be considered.

Alan Wheetman, representing Walter, said this young man "having worked hard since he left school" decided to buy himself a decent car.

Mr Wheetman said he had just picked up the car from the showroom less than 15 minutes earlier when he found himself within the range of a police officer.

Although Walter slowed he was still doing 95mph.

Mr Wheetman said: "He simply had no idea of the power that vehicle had or the speed he had clocked up."

He said Walter "quite clearly was not aware of the capability and responsiveness of the car" and no longer drove it.

Walter was banned from driving for 56 days, ordered to pay a £381 fine, £100 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

Other speeding offenders included:

- David Williams, 42, of Cholmondeley Way, West Winch, near King's Lynn, who previously admitted driving at 146mph in a BMW at Terrington St John on May 11 at around 3.47pm. He was banned from driving for 56 days, fined £520, ordered to pay a £52 victim surcharge and £100 costs

Williams, who represented himself in court, said: "I'm really sorry. "I do appreciate I shouldn't have been going that fast."

- Kyle Osborn, 22, of The Drove, Taverham, was banned from driving for 56 days after he previously admitted speeding at 129mph on Northern Distributor Road (NDR) on March 19 this year. He told the court he had "no excuse" and apologised for his driving.

He was also fined £308, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

- Donatas Zajarnijus, 25, of Neville Road, Sutton, was banned from driving for 14 days after he previously admitted speeding at 125mph on the A47 at North Tuddenham on April 22. He was also fined £570, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.