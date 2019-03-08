'They are low lives' - Dementia sufferer's heartbreak after honesty box stolen

Clifford Cook, who suffers with dememtia, had his charity box stolen from outside his home, where he sold eggs and vegetables to raise money for a dementia charity. Photo: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A grandfather with dementia who sold produce for a local charity "has lost his purpose" after thieves pulled his honesty box off its bolts and stole it from his home.

For the last five years, Cliff Cook has been selling vegetables and eggs from his home in Beccles for local charity Clinks Care Farm - an organisation which offers placements for disadvantaged people.

As his dementia has worsened, the 78-year-old found solace in reselling the produce harvested from the farm in Toft Monks, South Norfolk.

His son David Cook said his father is upset by the theft as selling the produce is "all he has now".

"My father suffers from dementia and has been helped with this condition by Clinks Care Farm.

"In return, he sells eggs and vegetables for them outside of his house in Ellough Road."

The 49-year-old said: "The cash box is bolted down but when we went to his stall on Saturday morning, we found someone had torn the off the box and stolen it.

Mr Cook said his father had noticed the honesty box was tampered with a few weeks earlier, but nothing appeared to be missing.

"I want to let these people know that they are low lives.

"Now because of them, he doesn't want to sell the eggs and vegetables anymore - he has lost his purpose now.

"He sold them because he has dementia and it keeps him happy.

"As he suffers from dementia it is very hard to get him to get involved with things and this has now set him back again," he said.

Since the honesty box was stolen, he said his father has been "disheartened" and no longer wants to sell the produce from his home.

"I would just like to thanks the cowards for stealing my father's cash box and taking away his purpose in selling this produce," he added.

Iris Van Zon, care farm manager at Clinks said: "These people don't even realise what they are doing, there is so much positive from this stall.

"I would like to invite them to come here and see what we do at the farm," she said.