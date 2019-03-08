'Someone took the excitement from him' - mother's pain after son hurt in BMW hit and run

Jill Lock, from Kessingland is calling for the motorist to come forward. Picture: Contributed by Jill Lock Archant

A heartbroken mother has revealed the lasting effect a car accident had on her son after he was left for dead by the side of the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Wayne Tingey, from Kessingland, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx after he was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle by a silver BMW, which fled the scene.

Then aged 19, he had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator on Thursday, March 7 when the crash happened at around 6pm.

His motorcycle was later written off, and the teenager was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

Four months on, and his mother Jill Lock is still hunting for the person responsible, appealing for them to "hand yourself in".

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Miss Lock said: "I am furious the person is still out there - someone needs to be held accountable.

"My child is my life, I will do anything to find the person responsible. He or she needs to be held accountable for what they did."

Since the accident, the mother said her 20-year-old son "has had a personality change".

"It was his 20th birthday last Saturday and we went down to the First Light Festival and he just wasn't himself.

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

"Someone took the excitement out of him - he didn't want to speak, he was quiet.

You may also want to watch:

"He has had a personality change and he is getting a lot of pain behind his eyes still - the worst part is he would have had a job, he has lost that now because he is still in pain.

"Thanks to this idiot, he has lost his job opportunity because he is still off unwell," she said.

With enquiries continuing, the hit-and-run driver is still being sought by police.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing. We are still appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage."

Information should be directed to the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13161/19.