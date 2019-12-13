Man, 24, caught secretly trying to film boy in swimming pool changing room

A man was caught attempting to secretly film a 12-year-old boy in a swimming pool changing room, a court heard.

Hayden Richardson, 24, tried to film the boy by putting his phone under the cubicle door at the Oasis Sports and Leisure Centre, in Hunstanton, but the boy's father saw what was happening and helped apprehend Richardson, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that police were called and when Richardson's phone was analysed along with an iPad in his bag they found he had carried out other secret filming in the changing rooms, on previous occasions.

Mr Youell said they also linked him to a complaint by another 12-year-old boy on September 15, last year, when the boy had noticed a mobile phone propped up against a shoe and an iPad which was attempting to film him from under the cubicle.

Mr Youell said that police also found he had downloaded indecent images of children on his devices.

Richardson of Nordelph, Downham Market, admitted voyeurism and downloading indecent images of children.

Judge Katharine Moore said that his offending had been serious and said people should be able to use changing rooms in safety: "They are entitled to getting changed free from your prying eyes. It is wholly unacceptable behaviour."

She said his actions could deeply affect his victims and he had carried out the secret filming on more than one occasion.

Judge Moore added: "It is clear you are sexually attracted to young boys aged about 12."

She said it was important to protect the public from any risk Richardson posed and she said the best way to achieve this was to make sure he got help he needed, so he did not offend again.

She imposed a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

She also made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order which will monitor his internet use and also ordered that he be on the sex offender's register for 10 years.

She also ordered the confiscation of the devices seized.

Andrew Oliver, for Richardson, said that he had a difficult childhood and lacked maturity.

He said that he was remorseful and since his arrest there had been no repetition of any offending.