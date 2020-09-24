‘I’m speechless’ - Beautician distraught after salon is broken into for the second time

A city beautician has been left “speechless” after being hit with a second break-in in a short period of time.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday evening, police were called to Haven Beauty on Dereham Road in Norwich after two suspects smashed through its window with a hammer, a witness said.

Owner Paulina Dudzinska said a neighbour had raised the alarm and called the police following the incident.

She said: “Honestly, I am speechless. My neighbour called me so I rushed there as soon as I could. I just did not want to believe it was true, but it happened.

“It is the second time this has happened to me - last time they broke in through the back and this time it is the front. I’m still checking what we have lost so it is probably too soon to say how much damage was done.”

Police officers said the suspects had gained entry to the beauticians and made off - and that officers remained on the scene to assess the damage - along with the business owners.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they had heard a lot of commotion at around 8.30pm and looked out to see what was happening.

They said: “I heard lots of banging so looked out of the window and saw two people smashing away at the shop window.

“One reached inside and took something before they both ran of.”

The salon has been left with a large hole in its window and glass debris left - but it is unclear what was stolen and the extent of the damage.