Have your say on policing priorities in Norwich North

PUBLISHED: 20:13 11 January 2019

People living in Norwich North are being encouraged to have their say on crime in the area. Picture: Archant

People living in Norwich have the chance to raise their concerns about crime at public meetings taking place over the next few days.

The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will be holding their Catton and Fiddlewood Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting on Friday, January 18 at the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross.

The meeting will take place from 8pm until 9pm.

People will be encouraged to have their say and help to shape policing priorities for the area.

Meanwhile, the Heartsease and Silver Triangle Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting will also take place on Friday, January 18 at The Silver Road Community Centre from 7,30pm.

Current policing priorities for the Norwich North area include drugs around the Silver Triangle area.

But people attending next week’s meetings have a chance to influence the priorities in the area by having their say.

