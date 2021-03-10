Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich

Published: 11:16 AM March 10, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man in Norwich.

Robin Oakes, 58, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 10in , of slim build with short grey hair and an earring in his left lobe.

Oakes has links to the Norwich and Great Yarmouth area and anybody who may have seen him or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternativly people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.