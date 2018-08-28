Man arrested after police find drugs, cash and three mobile phones

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Haward Street, Lowestoft. Photo: Google. Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cannabis by a specialised drugs squad.

Police officers from the Scorpion Drug Team arrested a 22-year-old man at around 5.30pm on Friday, January 4, after suspicious activity in Haward Street, Lowestoft.

He was found to be in possession of a small bag of cannabis, £255 and three mobile phone.

A Suffolk Police spokesman added: “He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.”