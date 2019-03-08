'Hobbies include football, horse racing and walking my dog along the coast' - A47 speeder's statement to magistrates

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man who was caught speeding on the A47 at 95mph wrote to magistrates about his hobbies, educational qualifications and his pet beagle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Rampley, 21, of St John's Close, Oxborough, near Swaffham, pleaded guilty to a speeding offence at a hearing in Norwich Magistrates' Court on March 19.

His case was adjourned to Monday for magistrates to consider whether to disqualify him from driving.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said Rampley had been caught speeding in his Ford Transit van on the A47 at North Tuddenham, near Dereham, at 95mph on October 11 last year.

Rampley did not attend the hearing but sent a letter to magistrates which was read out in court.

In his statement, he said he would face exceptional hardship if he was disqualified from driving as he needed to drive as part of his job as a network technician for Anglian Water.

On the day of the offence, he said he had been travelling from Dereham to another job and had reached a speed of 95mph on the 60mph stretch of road to overtake another vehicle, which he stated was for a "very short time."

He said he annually clocks up around 25,000 miles in his role and needed his licence to visit customers who are experiencing water issues.

"To date, I have no points on my licence and I'm a man of good character," he said.

"I am devastated I committed the offence, I put my career in jeopardy."

You may also want to watch:

In his statement, he also stated his hobbies and education to the amusement of magistrates.

He said his hobbies included football, horse racing, watching Arsenal and walking his pet beagle along the coast.

He said he lives with, and is responsible for, his beagle which had seven puppies on June 10.

He stated he had eight GCSEs at grades C and B and completed a BTEC at level two at West Suffolk College.

He said he is keeping an eye on his speed and received a disciplinary written warning from his employer following the incident.

A letter sent from Anglian Water said Rampley has become more conscientious about his role and his driving and required his licence to perform his duties.

Chairman of the bench Gillian Philpot allowed Rampley to keep his driving licence but added six penalty points.

Rampley was also fined £500 for the offence and ordered to pay £50 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.